LAWRENCE, Wilbur Bryce, 83, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Ashby and Lillian Atkinson Lawrence; his son, Wilbur (Will) Bryce Lawrence Jr.; two brothers, Earl and Howard Lawrence; and his sister, Marion Ramey. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ann Slaughter Lawrence; his son, Jeffrey Scott Lawrence (Carolyn); his grandchildren, Katherine L. Cepeda (Sebastian), W. Bryce Lawrence III (Ashley), Brittany Lawrence and Ashby Lawrence; three great-grandchildren, Malayah, Makenly and Juan-Carlos; his brother, Wesley Lawrence (Janet); and sister-in-law, Mary Lawrence; along with many special nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a man of strong faith. Wilbur enjoyed a career with the Columbia Gas System as VP of Sales and Marketing for Columbia Propane. Upon retirement, spending time with family, playing golf and "rivah" life gave him much enjoyment. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. James the Less Episcopal Church, 125 Beverly Road, Ashland, Va., beginning at 1 p.m. Service will be at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James the Less Memorial Garden Fund. Online condolences may be made at nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
LAWRENCE, WILBUR
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
St, James the Less Episcopal Churhc
125 Beverly Road
Ashland, VA 23005
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
St. James the Less Episcopal Church
125 Beverly Rd
Ashland, VA 23005
Jan 4
Reception
Saturday, January 4, 2020
St. James the Less Episcopal Church
125 Beverly Rd
Ashland, VA 23005
