LAWSON, DON JR.

LAWSON, Don Frank Jr., 60, was called home on Friday, March 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society or the American Heart Association. Service live streamed to www.reellyfeproductions.com.View online memorial
