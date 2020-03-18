LAWSON, Don Frank Jr., 60, was called home on Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susie; son, Eric; daughter, Meredith Slater and her husband, Tucker; his parents, Don and Ruby Lawson; his brother, Darryl Lawson and his wife, Leigh; and his half-brother, Dannis Brooks. In addition to his love for his family, his passions included cars, boats and animals. He will be deeply missed by his family and his community. Because of recent events, a visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. Don would have wanted his family and friends to be together at a time like this, so we will wait until that is possible. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Don's name to either the Humane Society or the American Heart Association. www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
