LAWSON, Helen D. "Gang-Gang," 96, of Powhatan, passed away September 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and son, Sam Lawson (Alfie). She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Wood of Powhatan; brother, Thomas Horace Melton of Arizona; five grandchildren, Michelle Wilkerson, Scott and Craig Wood, Sean and S.G. Lawson. The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery.