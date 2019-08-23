LAWSON, Jeffrey "Jeff," 56, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Jeff fought a long, hard battle with his health, but left this world peacefully to be with the Lord. Jeff was born on January 13, 1963. He grew up and resided in Glen Allen, Va. He was a roofer most of his life. He took pride in helping others and would give you the shirt off his back. He is survived by daughters, Jadelin and Autumn Lawson; grandson, Silas Wright; mother, Myrtle Brown; brothers, Sammy and Michael Lawson; sisters, Patricia Greer and Debbie (Bobby) Goodman; many nieces and nephews and close family friends, including best friend, Greg Greer. Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 3 p.m. at Hanover Baptist Church. Hanover Baptist church is located at 11239 Cedar Lane, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. The family welcomes all friends and family. Contributions in memory of Jeff may be made to the family.View online memorial