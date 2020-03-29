LAWSON, Jeffrey "Steve," 60, of Powhatan, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Lawson; stepfather, Jimmie Shepherd; two brothers, Gary and Eddie Lawson; and his nephew, Jeff Snyder. He is survived by his mother, Mary Shepherd; wife, Carol Lawson; two daughters, Amanda Grubbs (Michael), Rachel Lawson; two grandchildren, Matthew and Maelynn Grubbs; three brothers, Douglas "Bubba" Lawson, Billy Lawson, Jason Shepherd; two sisters, Jean Ann Snyder, Carolyn Harsh (David); many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews, along with many devoted friends. He was a member of the Powhatan Moose Lodge for many years. Many knew him for his smile and jolly personality. There will be a private family burial service and a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Powhatan Moose Lodge, P.O. Box 386, Powhatan, Va. 23139.View online memorial
