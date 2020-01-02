LAWSON, Kenneth "Heavy," 37, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Davis. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Robinette Lawson; children, Denaijah Fields, Jarvonya Humphries, Takiya Lawson, Prechell Fields, Kenneth Lawson Jr.; granddaughter, Carmen Allen; mother, Vanessa Winckler; siblings, Kanisha Gardner, Trimeka Lawson, Evelyn, Antoine and Kevin Henderson; stepmother, Gloria Henderson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur St. Interment private.View online memorial
