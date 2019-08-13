LAWSON, Samuel Gates "Sammy" Jr., 74, of Powhatan, passed away August 12, 2019. He is survived by two sons, S. G. Lawson III (Courtney), Sean Lawson (Jennifer); his mother, Helen D. Lawson; sister, Brenda Wood; four grandchildren, Gates, Cabell, Sydney and Collin. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel G. "Jack" Lawson Sr. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Thursday, at 3 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial