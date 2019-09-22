LAWTON, Edward Rigby "Ed," passed on September 18, 2019. Raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Ed was introduced to the state of Virginia while serving as a Senate page in Washington D.C. He relished his years attending the University of Virginia, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and also where he fell in love with his future wife, with whom he shared 47 years. Ed was a giver, volunteering for many organizations in many ways during his life. While singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," the spark of an idea went on to his forming and evolving the West Richmond Little League. He served as president of the Bond Club of Virginia, the Goochland Chamber of Commerce, the Center for Rural Culture and Goochland Fellowship and Family Services (now Goochland CARES). A gifted athlete, Ed enjoyed playing tennis and golf as well as his favorite sport, baseball. As a Cubs fan and a longtime supporter of U.Va. athletics, he was thrilled to see his favorite teams win national titles in recent years. Ed touched many lives in many ways, but felt his greatest gift was through his work as a financial advisor. He was grateful to have found a firm with a philosophy and culture that matched his own sense of integrity. He worked at Davenport & Company for more than 33 years, serving on the Board of Directors and in various leadership positions. He served his clients recognizing they in turn could serve the world in their own ways. Burial will be private. Friends, colleagues and clients (especially those with a good story) are invited to share in a celebration of Ed's life Monday, September 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Westhampton Clubhouse of the Country Club of Virginia. Donations made in Ed's memory may be made to Goochland CARES.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother