LAYNE, Charles Russell. On January 20, 2020, Charles R. Layne departed this life in Beaverdam, Virginia, within a few feet of the location where he had entered it, to parents Edna and Clarence Layne on May 16, 1932. He had an analytical mind, great intellect and quirky humor. He was an optical engineer involved in the early days of the aerospace industry. He read books voraciously and authored three in his later years, notably "A Boy from Beaverdam." He loved to travel, meeting friends throughout the world including Central America, Liberia and the Philippines. He fostered the quest for knowledge in his family and in those young people he met. He was a proud alumnus of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland. He was happy to retire to Beaverdam from Florida to enjoy Randolph-Macon athletics in person. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Mae; his children, Vivian Bruzzese (Joe) and Gary Layne (Dana); his grandchildren, Brittany Axselle (John) and Montana Layne (Ashley, friend); his great-grandsons, Jax and Levi; his sister, Peggy Cunningham (Billy); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends, both locally and internationally. A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at King's Chapel Presbyterian Church, 13346 W. Patrick Henry Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047. Burial in Beaverdam will be private on January 23. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to King's Chapel Presbyterian Church, CrossOver Healthcare Ministries in Richmond, Randolph-Macon College or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES LAYNE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.