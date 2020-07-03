LAYNE, LENORA

LAYNE, Deaconess Lenora T., 95, of Goochland, Va., departed her life peacefully at home Friday, June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Layne Sr.; son, Joe Layne Jr.; and daughter, Dolores Layne. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Tommy (Channie) Layne and Lloyd (Barbara) Layne Sr. of Richmond, Va.; two daughters, Ruby (Arthur) Jackson and Joyce (Sekou) Layne-Jordan of Goochland, Va.; daughter-in-law, Gertrude Layne; and a host of family and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where viewing will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Celebration of Life service (graveside rites) will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
WATCH NOW: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, gambling, statues and much more
-
About 7% of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School students are Black; 2 alumna want to change that
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse