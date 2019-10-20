LAYTON, LUCILE

LAYTON, Dr. Lucile H., age 90, passed on October 16, 2019. Lucile was the loving mother of Debra Estes, Marshall Layton, Morris Layton, Timothy Layton, Alyssa Andrews; proud grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of eight and had a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. October 26, 2019, at Introvigne Funeral Home, Stafford, Conn.

