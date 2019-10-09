LEA, Brian Keith, 63, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, October 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubra Lea. He leaves to cherished memories to his daughters, Morgan and Asia Tompkins; mother, Myrtle Briggs; siblings, Shelia Lewis and Hubra Lafayette Lea; niece, Kendra Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019. Graveside service will be conducted after the viewing at 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.