LEA, Brian Keith, 63, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, October 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubra Lea. He leaves to cherished memories to his daughters, Morgan and Asia Tompkins; mother, Myrtle Briggs; siblings, Shelia Lewis and Hubra Lafayette Lea; niece, Kendra Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019. Graveside service will be conducted after the viewing at 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771