LEADMAN, Barbara "Bobby," of Midlothian, Va., passed away July 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Parker. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger Leadman. Other survivors are her daughter, Marnie Leadman; son, Scott Leadman; sister, Linda Parker; and brother, Tom Parker. She was loved by many. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years. A reception will follow. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial