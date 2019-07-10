LEAGUE, Julie Ann, age 84, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held July 16, 2019, at Ashland Church of God, 407 Myrtle Street, Ashland, Virginia. Her family will receive friends at 5 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m.; reception will follow. She was born in Hungary on March 1, 1935. Julie was a member of the Ashland Church of God and she had a passion for reading, painting, baking and evangelism. She is survived by Angela Stewart, Pamela Carey and Christina Kitchen (Christian Kitchen); grandchildren, Ethan Stewart, Aaron Stewart and Hannah Carey; great-grandchildren, Paisley Stewart, Levi Stewart and Jonah Stewart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Julie's name to Ashland Church of God.View online memorial