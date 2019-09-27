LEBER, CLARA "BITSY"

LEBER, Clara Barker "Bitsy," joined her family on the other side of the veil September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis T. Leber Sr.; and a son, Walter S. Leber. She is survived by four children, Lewis T. Leber Jr. (Vickie), Mary L. DeAtley (Robert), Debra L. Dalton (Hal) and Charles G. Leber (Stacey); 12 grandchildren, Tammy L. Cheek (Ryan), Jessica L. Lafferty (Jarrett), Jason K. Leber, Robert L. DeAtley (Logan), Brian A. DeAtley (Nikki), Carrington L. DeAtley, Joseph H. Dalton Jr. (Marie), Jonathan T. Dalton (Nan), Madison N. Dalton, Julia H. Leber, Kellie L. Bohanan (Ben) and Samantha F. Leber; and 12 great-grandchildren. Bitsy worked for Hanover County and retired from driving a school bus and working in the cafeteria. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities, but her love of temple work and genealogy became her passion. Eighteen years of service in the Washington, D.C. Temple, that she and friends traveled to every Tuesday from Mechanicville, was a testimony of faith and love for her Savior Jesus Christ. Bitsy was an example to her family, friends and fellow church members. The memory of her unfiltered wit, wisdom and love will live long in our hearts, as she will be sorely missed by all. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8005 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial