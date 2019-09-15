LeCOMPTE-EVANS, Jane S., 87, died peacefully on August 28, 2019, at Atlantic Shores Seaside Health Center. Born in Richmond, Va., on January 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Creagh Burrows Saunders and Geraldine de Gournai Adams. A native of Richmond, Jane Dabney Saunders received her education at Thomas Jefferson High School and James Madison College before marrying Edwin Lee LeCompte, in 1953. She volunteered at Virginia Beach General Hospital and taught Sunday school at Galilee Episcopal Church. She later became a successful real estate agent and recognized artist. A devoted member of Galilee, she served on the Lay Pastoral Care Team, Alice Rueger Circle, Tender Loving Carriers, Greeters Ministry and Funeral Reception Guild. She was a member of the Colonial Dames of America, the Junior League, Virginia Beach Garden Club and Princess Anne Country Club. Jane enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home as well as attending the annual Floyd family reunions. An athlete into her seventies, she loved tennis, sailing, white water rafting, canoeing, golf and especially skiing. Aspen was her favorite getaway. She shared these passions with her second husband CDR Herman "Brink" Evans Jr., U.S. Navy, whom she married in 1992. She cherished opportunities to drive her daughter, son and mother across America and through the many national parks. She filled many photo albums and spliced dozens of movie reels with the images she captured in her world travels. Her love of nature inspired her paintings, her gardens and her amazing rapport with animals. Jane embraced life passionately. Her nourishing spirit poured out on all she met. She had a talent for bringing out the child in all of us. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Saunders Naeny; as well as her two husbands. She is survived by her daughter, Jane LeCompte Yates and husband, Charles, of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Kirkwood Adams LeCompte and wife, Catherine, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; and four grandchildren, Kimberly Dearing Yates, Benjamin Barrett Yates, Nathaniel Lee LeCompte and Adam Michael LeCompte. Jane's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Ave., Virginia Beach, Va. The officiant will be Rev. Andrew D. Buchanan, Rector. A reception will follow the service in Tucker Hall. A graveside service will be conducted for friends and family later this fall, at a time to be announced in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va. Arrangements are being handled by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. Chapel, and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Memorial donations can be made to Galilee Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice.View online memorial