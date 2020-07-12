LEE, Diane Irene, 77, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Born to the late Viola and Walter Funk on July 1, 1943, Diane grew up in Philadelphia with her little brother, Ronnie. It was there she met her husband, the late Robert E. Lee, to whom she was married for 21 years. Diane lived in Philadelphia, Boston and Santa Claus (Indiana), before settling long-term in Richmond. She worked as a medical secretary at The Virginia Home, retiring in 2014 after nearly 40 years of service. In addition to her beloved brother, Diane is survived by her three devoted sons, Robert Jr. (Tracey), Chris (Janna) and Andrew (Lucile); one grandson, Joshua; three granddaughters, Jessica, Eliza and Julia. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 22, at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. To share a memory of Diane or send a condolence to her family, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/richmond-va/diane-lee-9247334.View online memorial
