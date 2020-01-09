LEE, Douglas Ryland, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise K. Lee; son, Douglas Ryland Lee Jr.; his parents, Randolph Calper Lee and Lula Blanche Sloan Lee; and brothers, David Preston Lee and Beverly Randolph Lee. He is survived by daughter, April Dawn Lee Lucy (Glenn); and granddaughter, Amber Lee Lucy Alred (Chandler). Doug was a dedicated follower of Christ, vivacious and very social, active in sports, especially tennis at Burkwood and loved every social gathering. He loved to shower gifts and was loving and devoted to his family and friends. He retired from VDOT and was a life member/volunteer at East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad and deacon at Harvest Christian Fellowship. The family would like to thank pastor Joel Bradberry and the loving members of HCF, as well as the caring staff at Heritage Green during the final years of his journey home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10. Interment will be private. A reception will be held after the funeral at 9951 Sunny Oak Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 8080 AMF Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas LEE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.