LEE, Gregory E., 55, of North Chesterfield, Va., died August 9, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Rev. Dr. Penni Sweetenburg-Lee; four sisters, Cynthia Inge, Cassandra Harris, Annie Roberts (Rev. Shelby) and Janice Jackson (Myron); three brothers, Rev. Michael (Docia), Rev. Jimmy Jr. (Teresa) and Terrance (LaTonya) Lee; three sisters-in-law, Mary, Iris and Leslie Sweetenburg; four brothers-in-law, James (Renee) and Albert Jr. (Deborah) Atkins, Brady (Valerie) and James (Judy) Sweetenburg; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Monday, August 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 28th and R Streets. Rev. Dr. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.