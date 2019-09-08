LEE, HARRY

LEE, Harry Gravely, passed away quietly in his residence at Westminster-Canterbury in Richmond, Virginia, on June 27, 2019, at the age of 93. He was a founding partner and the executive vice-president of local general contractor, Kjellstrom & Lee, Inc. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Cheves Lee; five children, James M. Lee, E. Preston Lee, Hope L. Marshall and her husband, John, Harry G. Lee Jr. and Melinda C. Lee; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Service of Celebration of Harry's life will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., where we look forward to seeing everyone there to help us honor our husband, father, grandfather and friend!

