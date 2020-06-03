LEE, James Edward, departed this life May 27, 2020. James leaves to cherish his memory his two sisters, Carolyn and Delores Lee; niece, Eizabeth Custalow (Jessie), Crystal Bradshaw (Arthur); nephew, Corey Anderson; great-niece, Leia Custalow; devoted cousin, Antionette Miller-Llyod; aunts, Estelle, Ethel Miller, Annie Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 12 p.m.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES LEE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.