LEE, Jane Thompson, 90, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tucker Lee; and sister, Nannie Carter. She is survived by one brother, James Eddie Thompson; devoted cousin, Pearl Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
