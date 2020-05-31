LEE, Jane Alice Stewart, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the loving and devoted wife of Earl Brown Lee, sharing 64 years of marriage together. Born in Windber, Pennsylvania, on March 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Lois Margaret Abram and Henry Hadley Stewart Sr. She was a graduate of Greenbrier College in Lewisburg, West Virginia and Webber College in Babson Park, Florida. Jane's working career was in the areas of retail and customer service, retiring from Bob's Glass Shop of Farmville in 1996. She loved her immediate and extended family and enjoyed every opportunity to be together. Every get-together she hosted was a celebration. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her brothers, Samuel Shelton Stewart II and Henry Hadley Stewart Jr. She is survived by her husband, Earl; her daughter, Karen L. Clarke; son, Brian S. (Dawn) Lee; sisters-in-law, Carmen C. Stewart and Marilyn J. Stewart; grandchildren, Aaron (Kim) Lee, Cameron (Nicole) Lee, Jordan Clarke, Christopher Clarke and Lucy Clarke; great-grandchildren, Teagan Lee, Emery Lee and Braelynn Perna; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staffs of Lakewood and Bon Secours Hospice for the care and kindness given to Jane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation, 3961 Stillman Parkway, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Services will be held at a later date.View online memorial
