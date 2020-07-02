LEE, Marian A., was born September 4, 1940, in Mangohick, Va. She lived in Delaware for the last 12 years of her life and Philadelphia, Pa., prior to that. Marian was called home to be with God on June 27, 2020, after a long, hard battle with cancer. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, where viewing will be held Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service on Sunday, July 5, 11 a.m. by invitation only, followed by public interment at Mangohick Baptist Church, 147 Mangohick Church Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069, 12:30 p.m. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
