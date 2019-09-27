LEE, Nancy Hunter. Our dear friend, Nancy Hunter Lee, died peacefully in her sleep on August 21, 2019. She was born August 12, 1946, in Watertown, Conn. She graduated from Eastern Connecticut State College. She moved to Colorado to teach and completed a master's degree in special education for the visually impaired. In the 1970s, she moved to Richmond, Va., to teach elementary school for special needs. For the last 20 years, she worked in the IT department for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Nancy was a gentle soul who always saw the good in others. She volunteered her time to teach inmates at the city jail and took part in the relief mission to help Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina. She was always available to help a friend in need, taking friends to the doctor, ironing clothes for a friend and listening when wanted. Nancy was an attender at the Richmond Friends Meeting, a member of the Richmond Cribbage Club (a competitive group like Nancy), poetry classes and groups, and participated in the Richmond Visual Arts Center. An avid reader, she always was reading and talking about the book. It was worth your life to call her during the tennis finals. Nancy will be missed by a large circle of family and friends, especially Callie and Emma, her four-legged cat companions. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen; father, Jim; and brother, Charlie. She is survived by her brothers, Caldwell of Watertown, Conn., Jim and his wife, Linda, of Bristol, N.H.; and several cousins. Donations should be made in her name to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and the Richmond SPCA. A memorial service will be held at Richmond Friends Meeting on October 12, at 2 p.m. A reception will be held after the meeting. Meeting address: 4500 Kensington Avenue, Richmond, Va.View online memorial