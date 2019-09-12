LEE, Patricia Scott, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Willard Scott and Lucille M. Scott; two brothers, Edwin Jr. and Gregory Scott. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, James A. Lee; sons, James E. and Antonio A. Lee; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis S. Booker; sisters-in-law, Yvonne C. Scott, Millie Pope (Robert); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends, among them one devoted, Dorothy Harvey. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial