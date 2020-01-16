LEEPER, Danetta Deree, of Richmond, departed this life January 11, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1925, to the late Jessie Simms and Flossie Deree Bacon Simms. She was married to the late Randolph Grady Leeper Sr. and from that union she was blessed with three children, Randolph "Junnie" Leeper Jr., Rudolph Leeper and Diane Leeper Taylor. She is survived by one brother, Conrad Leo Simms Sr.; one sister-in-law, Mary J. Easley; a host of grand and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street, where viewing is Thursday (today) from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1501 Decatur Street, where remains will lie in state at 10 a.m. Dr. Derik E. Jones, pastor, officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends attending services assemble at the church Friday, 10:30 a.m.View online memorial
