LEGGETT, Thomas Coxe "T.C." Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2020. Born June 14, 1933 in Halifax County, he was the son of the late Robert Alexander Leggett Sr. and Effie Wall Coxe Leggett. Mr. Leggett was a graduate of University of Richmond, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (1954) and Master of Science in Business Administration (1957). He was a member of Betta Gamma Sigma Honor Society. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He had a successful career with Leggett Department Stores, serving in many capacities including Store Manager, Vice President of Merchandising and President from 1986 to 1989. He also served on the Board of Directors for Leggett Stores and Belk Stores Services. Mr. Leggett was a member of the Board of Trustees for the University of Richmond, Hargrave Military Academy, United Methodist Church Family Services and Patrick Henry Boys and Girls Home. He was past board member of Halifax Regional Hospital, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center, South Boston YMCA, Virginia Board of Game and Inland Fisheries and Halifax Country Club, where he served as Club President for over 20 years. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years. He will be remembered for his giving spirit, love of community and improving education opportunities. He loved watching sports, playing golf, duck and bird hunting and was a faithful fan of his beloved Richmond Spiders. Mr. Leggett is survived by his wife, Leona Scott Leggett; his son, Kenneth Alexander Leggett; his daughter, Elizabeth Leggett Moore (Leigh) and son-in-law, Ronnie Fisher Moore; Gordon Bryant Johnson; his grandchildren, Kenneth Alexander Leggett Jr. and wife, Aleah, Andrew Thomas Leggett and wife, Samantha, Elizabeth Evelyn Leggett, Louis Leggett Moore, Sophie Elizabeth Moore (Liza), Mitchell Bryant Johnson and Richard Scott Johnson; great-grandchildren, Colin Alexander Leggett, Sarah Johnson, Isabel Johnson and Lucas Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Coxe Leggett Jr.; his brother, Robert Alexander Leggett Jr.; and his sister, Armantine McCallister Leggett. The family would like to give special thanks to caregiver Francis Martin. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Rickman officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the funeral service will be livestreamed via Powell Funeral Home's Facebook page. For memorials please consider a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
