LEHMAN, Alfred William, born on September 19, 1926, to Ethel and Max Lehman, Russian immigrants who settled in Richmond. Alfred attended Thomas Jefferson High School and was the very first "First Captain" of the Thomas Jefferson High School Cadet Corps. Afterwards, he joined the Navy and attended the University of Richmond, Bethany College and he graduated from UVA. He served the Navy and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. Alfred met his future wife, Gladys, on a blind date. Alfred and Gladys married after a six month romance. Alfred and Gladys had four children and they continued to have a loving and happy family for 63 years of marriage. Alfred continually worked at Atlantic Electrical Supply Corporation, a company his father founded, from 1949 until retiring at 91 years young. Alfred was a man of integrity and had lifelong relationships with many of his customers. Alfred continued to play golf at least twice a week with his longtime friend and brother-in-law, Dicky Flax. When Gladys was stricken with Alzheimer's, Alfred visited her everyday while she was struggling through this disease. The love of his life died in December 2016. Alfred is survived by his four children, Dr. Robert Lehman, Laurence Lehman, Nancy Newman (Andrew), Richard Lehman (Amy Beth); and five grandchildren, Rebecca Newman, Michael Lehman, Brian Newman (Stacey), Jacob Lehman and Ari Lehman; and great-grandchild, Ella Newman. We will miss his wisdom and gentlemanly manner but most of all, your brilliant sense of, "what was that city in Arizona?....Yuma!"View online memorial
