LEIGH, Clarence Oscar, died January 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years (married February 18, 1950), Mary Riley Leigh; a son, James Leigh (Linda); a daughter, Jackie Donohue (Bill); grandson, Brian Leigh (Shannon); granddaughter, Julie Donohue; grandson, Mike Leigh; great-granddaughter, Noelle Leigh; and great-grandson, Griffin Leigh. Mr. Leigh retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after serving the Commonwealth of Virginia from 1949 to 1991. He received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from the University of Florida in 1949 and joined the Virginia Department of Transportation as an Engineer Trainee. He held a number of positions through the years and retired as State Maintenance Engineer. During his career, he was a licensed professional engineer, a member of the Transportation Research Board and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Epiphany Lutheran Church endowment fund.View online memorial
