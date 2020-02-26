LEMON, Betty Shay, passed away February 23, 2020. She was the wife of her high school sweetheart of 68 years, Millard Lemon. She was born in Roanoke, Va., in 1929 and graduated from Jefferson High School. She was the daughter of Harry Shay Sr. and Eva Basham Shay. She was the last survivor of her six siblings. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Haley Shay Campbell. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Fisher (Tom) and Connie Campbell; grandsons, Matthew Fisher (Alicia) and Mark Fisher (Anne); great-grandsons, Jackson, Luke and John Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved shopping for her grandchildren and family gatherings. The funeral service will be held at the Huguenot Chapel of Woody Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, at 2 p.m. with interment in Dale Memorial Park. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of the service. The family would like to thank Janice Mills for her caregiving to Betty during her illness. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
2:00PM-2:30PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Feb 28
Graveside Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
3:00PM-3:30PM
3:00PM-3:30PM
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
