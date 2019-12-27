LENNON, Betty Rose, 61, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. With dignity and heroism, she fought off cancer with chemotherapies and radiation for over five and half years. However, in the last month, her weakened body developed a terrible infection causing a series of multiple strokes and other complications that no one could have survived. She was a lifelong resident of the Richmond area and a 1978 graduate of Hermitage High School. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Matthew Christopher Lennon by 35 days; and her parents, David Odell and Marjorie Peatross Rose. She is survived by her devoted husband, Sean Barth Lennon; her loving son, David Barth Lennon; her adoring sisters, Dana Gregory Rose, Sherri Rose Gretes (George), Sibyl Susan Rose; and her dear aunts, Janice Gordon Kane and Barbara Ann Wiggins (Harold). She is also survived by many loving sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Betty was a ray of sunshine. She was a friendly, sweet, wonderful woman with a beautiful smile who loved her family, loved life and loved spending time with family and friends. She was the family communicator, staying in daily contact with everyone and keeping everyone informed of each other's activities. Betty had an incredible memory, especially of people's names, phone numbers, addresses and birthdays, and was the family's first source for information on current and past family events. Betty was a real Facebook queen with over 1100 Facebook friends. She was known for posting cat pictures and food recipes and wishing all her Facebook friends a Happy Birthday on their special day. Betty had a beautiful soprano voice and sang with her sisters in their childhood as "The Four Roses" at many Baptist locations including churches, revivals and events for the SBC International Mission Board at Glorieta, N.M. and Ridgecrest, N.C. They would also sing Christmas carols at many downtown Richmond banks on Christmas Eve. She was a member of the FBC Richmond and FBC Pottstown PA choirs. Betty was deeply involved in her sons' activities. She was an active member of the band boosters for Clover Hill High School and Cosby High School's bands, coordinating band camp activities and chaperoning most every band event throughout the school years. She also served as class mom for many years at Woolridge Elementary School. Betty was a Cub Scouts den co-leader and a Boy Scouts hospitality coordinator and committee meeting hostess for many years. Before getting married, Betty was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital, serving for over 1,000 hours. She also volunteered at many FBC events, chaperoning children during vacation Bible school and at Charlotte Acres summer camp. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 5 p.m., at The Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 1:30 p.m., in the Chapel at First Baptist Church at 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond. Interment immediately following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond. After the interment, the family invites all friends and family to a reception back at First Baptist Church from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23284 or to Cosby Band Boosters, Cosby High School, Attn: Cosby Band Boosters, 14300 Fox Club Pkwy., Midlothian, Va. 23112.View online memorial
LENNON, BETTY ROSE
To plant a tree in memory of BETTY LENNON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.