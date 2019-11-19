LENNON, Matthew Christopher, 30, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, David Odell and Marjorie Peatross Rose, Stephen Lawrence and Rita Barth Lennon; and aunt, Kathleen Lennon Kusch. He is survived by his devoted parents, Sean Barth and Betty Rose Lennon; his brother and buddy, David Barth Lennon; and adoring aunts and uncles, Dana Gregory Rose, Sherri Rose Gretes (George), Sibyl Susan Rose, Judith Lennon Ahearn (John), Stephen Lawrence Lennon Jr. (Carole), Mary Elizabeth Lennon (John Reynolds), Ann Lennon Colodner (Dan) and Michael Kusch (Pamela). He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Matthew was a 2007 graduate of Clover Hill High School and a proud four-year clarinetist in the Clover Hill High School Marching Band. He also sang in the CHHS boys choral group. As a member of Boy Scout Troop (2)806, he completed the 12-day Philmont Backpacking Trek three times and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2007. Matthew was a faithful six-year Walmart employee at Hancock Village. He started as a cashier, served in many departments, and was a frequent "go-to" guy for special projects because of his dependability. He was a favorite with many customers because of his outward personality and helpfulness. Matthew had the kindest of hearts and always had a smile for everyone. He was a huge sports fan who organized yearly fantasy football leagues for family and friends. Music was another passion; he was a fine singer and loved to attend concerts with his friends. Matthew was an avid movie-goer and was known for his creative character costumes (cosplay) at blockbuster movie premieres. He loved to read books and play video games, had over 1,000 Twitter followers and was enthusiastic about celebrity meet and greets, especially with Disney princesses and characters. Matthew's family would like to thank the staff at the UVA Emergency Trauma and Intensive Care Services for their loving care. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, November 20, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Chesterfield Chapel, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield. Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at First Baptist Church at 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond. Interment immediately following in Forest Lawn Cemetery at 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond. After the interment, the family invites all friends and family to a reception back at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's name to Boy Scout Troop 2806, P.O. Box 1524, Midlothian, Va. 23112 or CHHS Marching Band, ATTN Keynotes, 13301 Kelly Green Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23112.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
