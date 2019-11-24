LENNON, Matthew Christopher, 30, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2019. He is survived by his devoted parents, Sean Barth and Betty Rose Lennon; his brother and buddy, David Barth Lennon; and adoring aunts and uncles, Dana Gregory Rose, Sherri Rose Gretes (George), Sibyl Susan Rose, Judith Lennon Ahearn (John), Stephen Lawrence Lennon Jr. (Carole), Mary Elizabeth Lennon (John Reynolds), Ann Lennon Colodner (Dan) and Michael Kusch (Pamela). He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial