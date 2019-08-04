LENTZ, Arthur Holmes, 87, of Richmond, Virginia, went to his eternal home August 2, 2019. Art is survived by his wife, Delores; four children, David Lentz, Cindy Williams, Carla Lentz-Bales, Aaron Lentz; and one stepdaughter, Sheri Clark. He was a doting grandfather of five and great-grandfather of four. Art was born in Ardara, Pennsylvania, one of nine children, and was a proud, lifelong fan of all things Pittsburgh, most especially the Pirates and the Steelers. He loved to laugh and play cards. As an engineer, Art specialized in aluminum welding and worked on projects from baseball bats to tanks. He thoroughly enjoyed his career and coworkers at Reynolds Metals and BMY United Defense. He served in the U.S. Army and built two of his houses from the foundation up. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, August 6, at 6 p.m. with a service following at 7:30 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial