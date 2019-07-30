LEONARD, Joan Bennett (Moseley), departed peacefully on July 27, 2019, to join her family that preceded her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harriett and Ralph Bennett; husbands, Robert A. Moseley Sr. and Ronald C. "Red" Leonard; and sisters, Nancy Bage and Constance Turner. She is survived by her daughters, Betsy Lewerenz (Steven) and Cheryl Leehy (David); sons, Gary A. Moseley and Robert A. Moseley Jr. (Anne); stepdaughter, Eva Newton (Bobby); grandchildren, Gary A. Moseley Jr. (Ashley), Amber M. Williamson, ET2 Jenny M. Lewerenz, USN, Kelly M. Lewerenz (Steven); stepgrandson, Chris Campbell (Melanie); great-grandchildren, Ty A. Moseley, Jax A. Moseley, Bryson J. Adkins and Mila R. Moseley; sister, Barbara Leonard; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. Remains rest at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10), where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Services will be held at Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church.View online memorial