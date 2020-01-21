LEONARD, LINDA

LEONARD, Linda Mae Kreider, 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She had strong faith in the Lord and loved her family. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie H. Leonard; two sons, Eugene Leonard of Blackstone and Ronald Leonard of Powhatan; two daughters, Anne Marie Bidwell of Pennsylvania and Rachel Loveday of Crewe; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Bishop of Blackstone and Betty Lewis of Crewe; numerous other friends and family. She will be missed for her smile, gentle nature and selfless giving. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, in the Chapel at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Courthouse, Va. 23002. Family visitation and fellowship with friends will be held following the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Community United Methodist Church. Flowers or donations can be sent to Bethel Community United Methodist Church, 4950 Cellar Creek Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com

Service information

