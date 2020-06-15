LEONARD, Thelma Kidd, 94, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. She was the widow of Warren Leonard of 69 years marriage; and was also preceded in death by their son, Brent. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Karen Wilkerson and her husband, B.C.; her granddaughter, Katie McCarthy and her husband, Doug; two great-grandchildren, Campbell and Palmer, who will miss her so; and devoted friends, Lois and Dwight Grissom. A graveside ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
WATCH NOW: Two lawsuits challenge Lee statue's removal; Northam says 'divisive' monument 'needs to come down'
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday