LEONARD, THELMA

LEONARD, Thelma Kidd, 94, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. She was the widow of Warren Leonard of 69 years marriage; and was also preceded in death by their son, Brent. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Karen Wilkerson and her husband, B.C.; her granddaughter, Katie McCarthy and her husband, Doug; two great-grandchildren, Campbell and Palmer, who will miss her so; and devoted friends, Lois and Dwight Grissom. A graveside ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church.

