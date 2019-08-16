LEONARD-VIDAL, Frank "David," originally from Guatemala, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the age of 61, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by mother, Alma Vidal Leonard; father, John James Leonard; and brother, John Michael Leonard. He is survived by sister, Linda Christine Leonard; nephews, niece; and by partner, Monique Gennari. David was a true Renaissance man, lifetime learner and lifetime giver to all his family, friends and patients. We will all miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor, Mich. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held August 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas UVA Parish, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, Va. 22903.View online memorial