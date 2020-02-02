LESTER, John R., 73, of Richmond, died January 28, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Sylvia T. Buffington-Lester; daughter, Tammy L. Woods (Michael); three grandchildren, Rashaun Lester, Ashley Ford and Alma Hamilton; 11 great-grandchildren, devoted Chance Ford; cousins, devoted Alvin D. Lester; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road. Rev. Dr. Kirkland K. Walton, officiating. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christiansburg Institute, Inc., P.O. Box 433, Christiansburg, Va. 24073. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
