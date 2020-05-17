LESTER, Margaret Elaine Owens, 82, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1937, in Greensboro, N.C., to the late Horace and Davie Owens. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Harold Lester Sr.; son, Harold Lester Jr. (Robin); daughter, Cheryl Warker (Andrew); granddaughters, Theresa Mayo (Scott) and Nicole Holtz (Jason); grandsons, Michael Lester (Jody), William Warker and Michael Warker; great-grandson, Oliver Mayo; and great-granddaughter, Rylee Holtz. Elaine enjoyed traveling and collecting teacups as mementos of the various places she visited. She loved gathering her family together, and as the self-appointed family photographer, she filled numerous photo albums with the happy memories she captured through the years. Elaine was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved animals, especially dogs. She was a gregarious person who enjoyed visiting with friends and family, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be private. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (www.billygraham.org).
