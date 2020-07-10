LESTER, Tyrone, age 65, of Richmond, departed this life July 4, 2020. He is survived by a daughter, Nicolia L. Isom; his mother, Luvenia Lester; one sister, Joanne L. Carey (Samuel); four brothers, Herman Jr., Keith, Michael (Donna) and Gary (Charmaine) Lester; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Jimmy Williams; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on attendance will apply.View online memorial
