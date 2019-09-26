LeSTOURGEON, Martha Holman, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 94. She was surrounded by family and her devoted farm manager, Paul Miller. Originally from Cumberland County, Martha spent her career with Longwood College, now Longwood University. In 1948, she was requested to apply for a position at the library at Longwood. After her interview, she accepted a position and worked there for 43 years as a librarian and a professor. During the last 19 years, from 1972 to 1991, she was Director of the Library and Chair of the Library Science Department. She capped off her career overseeing construction of a new library for the college. She was a lover of books and leader in the adoption of technology to help students and citizen's access information. She received her bachelor's degree in secondary education from Longwood College and a Master of Arts in library science from George Peabody College, now part of Vanderbilt University. She was a longstanding member of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, John Sanders and Jane Stratton Holman; and her husbands, George H. LeStourgeon, William A. LeStourgeon and George F. Respess. She is survived by two daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandsons: her daughter, Olivia Palmore and husband, Floyd, along with their sons, Cameron Palmore (Jennifer) and Jeff Palmore (Katie), and their children, Austin, Tanner, Grayson, Landon and Carter; and her daughter, Joanne LeStourgeon Doss, her husband, John and their daughters, Jennifer DeLockery (Matt), Melissa Tertichny (Greg) and Susannah Klanecek (Niko). The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1835 Cumberland Road, Farmville, Va. 23901. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church at the above address. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial