LeSUEUR, John Alvin, 81, of Dillwyn, passed peacefully on August 11, 2019. He was born December 17, 1937, in Buckingham, a son of the late John and Beulah LeSueur. He was a retired employee of the Soil Conservation Service. Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gladys Poe LeSueur; brother, Daniel "Shot" LeSueur and wife, Betty Jo; two nephews, Danny and Johnny LeSueur; goddaughter, Tiffany Gormus, who lovingly referred to him as "Papa"; and cousin, Ernestine Gormus and husband, John. Alvin was preceded in death by his sister, Dainy L. Nicholas. Graveside funeral service will be held August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Baptist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is serving the family.View online memorial