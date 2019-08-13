LEUNG, Ying Choy, 88, of North Chesterfield, passed away August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Bo Ong Leung; son, Harry Leung and his wife, Joy; daughters, Carolyn Leung-Holmes and her husband, Randy, Julie Leung-Dempster and her husband, Michael and Emmy Leung; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ying Choy owned and operated the Moon Gate Restaurant in Chesterfield until he retired. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 15. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org and/or the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.View online memorial