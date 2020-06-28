LEVINE, Thomas Wesley "Snoopy," of King William County, passed away on June 21, 2020. Snoopy was born in Richmond on June 2, 1968 and he attended George Wythe High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Estelle Goins; and is survived by his son, Zack Levine; his siblings, Charmin, Helen, Wendy and Robin Wayne. He is also survived by his grandparents, Helen and L.F. Roark. Snoopy loved and was loved by a large family and some amazing lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at his sister's home at 12 noon on July 4, 2020. B.W. White Funeral Home, Rt. 30, King William, assisting the family.View online memorial
