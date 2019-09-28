LEWIS, ALBERT

LEWIS, Albert Jr., departed this life September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Virginia S. Lewis; three daughters, Leslie M. Lewis-Epps (Maurice III), Lynette A. Lewis and Kimberly Y. Lewis; two grandchildren, Taylor M. Lewis and Maurice R. Epps IV; sister, Camille Blount; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave., on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.