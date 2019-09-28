LEWIS, Albert Jr., departed this life September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Virginia S. Lewis; three daughters, Leslie M. Lewis-Epps (Maurice III), Lynette A. Lewis and Kimberly Y. Lewis; two grandchildren, Taylor M. Lewis and Maurice R. Epps IV; sister, Camille Blount; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave., on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
