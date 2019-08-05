LEWIS, ARETTA

LEWIS, Mrs. Aretta, age 84, of Richmond, departed this life July 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moses Lewis Jr. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them, Jackie Parker, Tracie Parker and Christopher Parker; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial