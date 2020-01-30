LEWIS, Barbara L., 86, of Hanover County, went to be with her Lord January 29, 2020. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Fred J. Lewis. She retired from Pitney Bowes and most recently the Hanover Humane Society. Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Grady); her sons, Donald and Kenneth; three grandchildren, Christy, David and Nathan; five great-grandchildren; and sister, June Terry. In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hattie Lewis; and three siblings, Joyce, Jerry and Virginia. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 15599 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. A celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m. at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
